Sioux City
June Janell Shatka, 92, of Sioux City, went home to heaven to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Nov. 1, 2018.
A burial service was held on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, with the Rev. Quentin Vaughn officiating.
June was born on May 24, 1926, in Cherokee County, Iowa, to Beryll and Lura (Fogleman) Williams of Washta, Iowa. She graduated from Washta High School and later from the Nettleton Business College.
She was united in marriage to Stephen Gordon Shatka on Aug. 12, 1950, in Sioux City, where they made their home for over 61 years; they also resided briefly in South Sioux City, Neb.
June was employed by J.C. Penney, Ray-de-o-Ray Record Store, Fanny Farmer Candies, and the Woodbury County Department of Social Welfare, from which she retired in 1988. Her hobbies and interests included bicycling, bowling, painting, baking and spending time with her family.
She was fervent in prayer, and an ardent giver to many Christian and Jewish causes, as well as to our veterans. She had been a member of the Church of the Open Bible, pastored by the Rev. David Headley.
June is survived by two sons, Stephen (Linda) Shatka of Sioux City, and Jeff Shatka of Reno, Nev.; four grandchildren, William (Cathy) Shatka of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Robert Shatka of Bellevue, Neb., Angela (Joshua) Pytynia of Michigan City, Ind., and Jeremy Shatka of Sioux City; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Roberta Louise Boothby of Holstein, Iowa.
Our family wishes to thank Hospice of Siouxland for providing comforting care in her last days.