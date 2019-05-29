{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

93, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Celebration of life: June 1 at 3 p.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Private burial: Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 1 at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: June P. Lee
