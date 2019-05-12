Sioux City
June P. Lee, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at a local hospital.
Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Private burial will be held at a later date at Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation with family present will begin one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
June was born on March 11, 1926, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Charles W. and Isola (Swindell) Logan. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1943. June married John J. Lee in 1947, and to this union three children were born, Janice, JoAnne and John.
June worked as a typesetter at the Dubuque Telegraph Herald before being transferred to the Rockford Register Star in Rockford, Ill., in 1957. The family moved to Sioux City in 1961, where June worked for the Sioux City Journal for over 20 years. June later worked for the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, and retired at the age of 65 as the Woodbury County Clerk.
June was a member of the American Business Women's Association. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and belonged to various bowling leagues. June loved spending time with her family and enjoyed trips to the family home in Okoboji.
Survivors include her daughters, Janice (Mike) Borschuk of Dakota Dunes, and JoAnne Holcomb of Sioux City; grandchildren, Tim (Stacey) Holcomb and their children, Drew, Brooklyn, and Hyatt of Sioux City, Laurie (Dan Thompson) Holcomb-Thompson of Huntington Beach, Calif., Jeff (Jamie Seibold-Borschuk) Borschuk and their children, Ryder, Kaila, and Isaac of Olathe, Kan., Jaime Borschuk of San Francisco, Calif., Noah (Holly) Holcomb of Aliso Viejo, Calif., and Perry (Rhonda Delgado) of Costa Mesa, Calif.
June was preceded in death by her parents; son, John M. Lee; sister, Ruth Logan; and son in law, Fred Holcomb.
The family would like to give a special thank you to friend and caregiver, Sue; Dave from Countryside Health Care Center; and to her neighbor, Sharon for the excellent care and companionship they gave to June.