Vermillion, S.D.
June Willard (Adams) Armstrong, 95, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Sanford Vermillion Care Center in Vermillion, S.D.
A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at United Church of Christ Congregational in Vermillion, with the Rev. Steve Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Bluff View Cemetery following the church service.
June was born on Aug. 12, 1924, in Chamberlain, S.D., to Oliver Adams and Amy (Lathrop) Adams.
June earned a degree in dietetics from Iowa State University. In a hurry to help with the war effort, she graduated in three years. She went on to Ann Arbor, Mich., to become a registered dietician through the program there, which also helped take care of enlisted men.
She met Francis Marion Armstrong as he attended Iowa State’s veterinary school and was enrolled in a military training program there. After Francis returned from his Navy deployment in the South Pacific and WWII ended, they were married. Together they raised 10 children.
You have free articles remaining.
June dedicated a large part of her life to care for and feed her family. She loved to read, and she enjoyed writing, researching and writing a book about her family history and stories. She was an accomplished, creative, and prolific quilter. An active volunteer, June helped in Scouts, PTA, the League of Women Voters, Clay County Historical Society, and as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and bell ringer in her church.
Late in life, she continued to make new friends and kept her life full and active.
June is survived by her children, Kathleen Joy (Robert) Marmet of Marshall, Va., Francis Michael (Patty) Armstrong of Meckling, S.D., Deidre Ann (Raleigh) Whetsel of Lafayette, Colo., Patricia Joan (Robert) Reinders of Reston, Va., David Brian Armstrong of Herndon, Va., Riley Thomas Armstrong of Vermillion, S.D., Robin Elizabeth (Brad) Thorson of Mound, Minn., and Sheila Jean Armstrong of Houston, Texas. June counted 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren among her greatest blessings. June’s grandchildren are Sarah, Barbara and Robert Marmet, Eliot Armstrong, Charles and Patrick Whetsel, Robert and Crosby Reinders, Glenn Melcher, Daniel and Elizabeth Thorson, LeRoy Clemetson, and Christopher Weatherton; and her great-grandchildren are Julian, Dustin, Darren, Malia, Sophia, Theodore, Rosalind, Harlee, Karsyn, Presley, and Tash.
As an only child, June considered her husband’s siblings her own. She is also survived by her husband’s brothers Robert and Clare Armstrong, and her cherished “sisters” Mary Jo Armstrong, Mary Ruth Armstrong and Martha Coucoules, as well as many many nephews, nieces, and grand-nephews and grand-nieces, and many friends and neighbors who were like family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Amy; her husband, Francis; and her children, Linda Carol Anderson and Doyle Glen Armstrong.