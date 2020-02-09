Correctionville, Iowa

Junille Knaack, 79, of Correctionville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church in Correctionville. The Rev. Kim Crummer will officiate. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery, rural Correctionville. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at Johnson-Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. There will also be one hour of visitation on Monday prior to the funeral service at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Elna Junille Knaack was born on Feb. 3, 1941, in Kingsley, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Thelma (McConnell) Schweitzberger. She attended country school and later graduated from Pierson High School in 1959.

On June 4, 1959, Junille and Larry Duane Knaack were united in marriage at United Methodist Church in Pierson, Iowa. Larry’s work first took them to Onawa, Iowa. They also lived in Kansas and Nebraska. The opportunity arose for Junille and Larry to farm near Correctionville. The couple made their home on the family farm near Correctionville, where together they farmed and raised their family.