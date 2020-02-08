Junille Knaack
Correctionville, Iowa

79, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Service: Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Correctionville. Burial: Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 9, 2 p.m., Johnson-Earnest Funeral Home, Kingsley, Iowa.

Service information

Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
Johnson - Earnest Funeral Home
313 Barre St.
P.O. Box 355
Kingsley, IA 51028
Feb 10
Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
10:30AM
Grace United Methodist Church, Correctionville
429 5th ST
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA 51028
