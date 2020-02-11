Justin L. DeWitt

Iowa City, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Justin Lee DeWitt, 39, of Iowa City, formerly of Sioux City, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
A service of remembrance will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., in Iowa City. Burial will be in Bronson, Iowa.
Justin was born on March 13, 1980, in Sioux City, the son of Rocky DeWitt and Julie Katseres. He was a 1998 graduate of West High School in Iowa City, and the Kirkwood Community College culinary and restaurant management program.
Justin is survived by his son, Kaden DeWitt; his parents, Julie Katseres (Randy Neubauer), and Rocky (Vicki) DeWitt; his brother, James (Natalie); grandparents, Joe Parks, and Homer and Orma DeWitt; stepsiblings, Jason (Ashley) Neubauer, Ruth Neubauer, and Chase (Maria) Gill; and his former spouse, April Randall.
Justin was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey; and his grandmother, Sharon Parks.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.