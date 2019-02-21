Urbandale, Iowa, formerly Spencer, Iowa
Kala Zanoni, 59, of Urbandale, formerly of Spencer, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church in Clive. Arrangements are under the direction of Iles Funeral Home in Des Moines. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Kala was born on Nov. 18, 1959, to Gerald and Mabel Huldeen, in Spencer. She attended Iowa State University and worked as an office manager at Faith Lutheran Church in Clive.
Kala enjoyed fishing and making crafts to donate to various causes.
Survivors include her husband, Michael; mother, Mabel; and brothers, Kirk Huldeen and Jay Huldeen of Sioux City.
Kala was preceded in death by her father, Gerald.