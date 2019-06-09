Moville, Iowa
Karen E. Utesch, 66, of Moville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery at Moville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests all those attending Karen's service to please dress casually.
Karen Elaine Utesch was born April 11, 1953, in Cherokee, Iowa, the daughter of Meredith and Marion (Cosier) Morrow. She graduated in 1971 from Washington High School in Cherokee.
Karen married Tom Utesch in Elk Point on July 19, 1982. In 2015, she graduated from Western Iowa Tech in medical coding. Karen worked several years as a customer service representative for MCI, and later for Nike. She also worked as a parts manager for D & K Implement.
Karen was also the proud business owner of Wolf Creek Pony Express with her husband and a 22-year member of the Wolf Creek Saddle Club, assisting with the annual horse show in Moville.
Karen was a lover of all animals; horses and cats were her favorites. She also enjoyed gardening and riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Family was the most important aspect of her life, spending time with her husband, kids, and especially her grandkids.
Karen is survived by her husband, Tom of Moville; sons, Michael Stark of Sioux City, and Christopher Utesch of Arnolds Park, Iowa; daughter, Dawn Goodier of South Sioux City; brothers, Orville (Ruth) Morrow of Sioux City, and Dan (Pam) Morrow of Cherokee, Iowa; sisters, Darlene Badrick of Portland, Ore., and Ramona Weins of Fort Dodge, Iowa; grandchildren, Jaden Hamman, Dominik Goodier, Zoe Goodier and Lincoln Goodier; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mike "Gunner" Morrow; and brother-in-law, Dale Badrick.