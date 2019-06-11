{{featured_button_text}}

Moville, Iowa

66, died Thursday, June 6, 2019. Service: June 11 at 10:30 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial: Arlington Township Cemetery, Moville. Visitation: June 11 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Karen E. Utesch
