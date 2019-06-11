Moville, Iowa
66, died Thursday, June 6, 2019. Service: June 11 at 10:30 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial: Arlington Township Cemetery, Moville. Visitation: June 11 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
Moville, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
66, died Thursday, June 6, 2019. Service: June 11 at 10:30 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial: Arlington Township Cemetery, Moville. Visitation: June 11 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.