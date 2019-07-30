{{featured_button_text}}

Cherokee, Iowa

76, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Memorial service: July 31 at 10:30 a.m., Memorial Presbyterian Church, Cherokee. Visitation: July 30 at 3 p.m., Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home, Cherokee.

the life of: Karen Elizabeth Bezoni
