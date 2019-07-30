Cherokee, Iowa
76, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Memorial service: July 31 at 10:30 a.m., Memorial Presbyterian Church, Cherokee. Visitation: July 30 at 3 p.m., Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home, Cherokee.
Cherokee, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
76, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Memorial service: July 31 at 10:30 a.m., Memorial Presbyterian Church, Cherokee. Visitation: July 30 at 3 p.m., Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home, Cherokee.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.