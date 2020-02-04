Karen J. Snyder

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City
72, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Memorial service: Feb. 6, 1 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Visitation: Feb. 6, noon, at the funeral home.
To send flowers to the family of Karen Snyder, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Guaranteed delivery before Karen's Visitation begins.
Feb 6
Celebration of Life
Thursday, February 6, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Guaranteed delivery before Karen's Celebration of Life begins.