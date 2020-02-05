Karen J. Snyder

Sioux City

Karen June (Carrell) Snyder, 72, of Sioux City, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. She died quietly in her sleep with her husband, Kenneth "Skip" Snyder, by her side.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Visitation will be noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Karen June Carrell was born on June 9, 1947, in Omaha. She was a twin, the seventh child of eight born to Robert and Florence (Roush) Carrell of Moville, Iowa. She attended school at Smithland, Climbing Hill and Moville.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen met Ken "Skip" Snyder and they were married in 1984. She was a mother to two boys and one stepdaughter. Skip was a truck driver and Karen traveled with him, eventually getting her CDL license and becoming a truck driver.

She was a hard worker her whole life and enjoyed baking, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. In her spare time, she embroidered sets of dish towels for family members and friends. Karen was a member of Rustin Avenue Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.