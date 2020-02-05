Karen J. Snyder

Sioux City
Karen June (Carrell) Snyder, 72, of Sioux City, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. She died quietly in her sleep with her husband, Kenneth "Skip" Snyder, by her side.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Visitation will be noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Karen June Carrell was born on June 9, 1947, in Omaha. She was a twin, the seventh child of eight born to Robert and Florence (Roush) Carrell of Moville, Iowa. She attended school at Smithland, Climbing Hill and Moville.
Karen met Ken "Skip" Snyder and they were married in 1984. She was a mother to two boys and one stepdaughter. Skip was a truck driver and Karen traveled with him, eventually getting her CDL license and becoming a truck driver.
She was a hard worker her whole life and enjoyed baking, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. In her spare time, she embroidered sets of dish towels for family members and friends. Karen was a member of Rustin Avenue Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Skip of Sioux City; two sons, Robin Sturgeon of Guthrie Center, Iowa, and James Sturgeon of Sioux City; stepdaughter, Theresa Snyder of Sioux City; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her siblings, Joyce (Phillip) Sanderson of Hornick, Iowa, Roy (Patty) Carrell of Sioux City, LaVonne "Bonnie" Johnson of Moville, and Sharon (Bill) Leaverton of Sioux City; a sister-in-law, Bert Snyder; and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marvin Carrell; and two sisters, Arlene Plummer and Barbara Larson.
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
1:00PM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106