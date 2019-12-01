Sloan, Iowa

Karen Jean Kounas, 79, of Sloan, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her residence.

Services will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a Trisagion service at 7 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Karen was born on Sept. 26, 1940, in Sioux City, to Merlin and Virginia (McGinnis) Inman. She graduated high school and then earned her bachelor’s degree from Morningside College in 1965.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was united in marriage to John Kounas on Jan. 28, 1962, in Sioux City. Karen started her career as a medical technologist at Mercy and worked her way up to Director Network Operations. She continued her career at Mercy for over 50 years.