Sloan, Iowa
Karen Jean Kounas, 79, of Sloan, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her residence.
Services will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a Trisagion service at 7 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Karen was born on Sept. 26, 1940, in Sioux City, to Merlin and Virginia (McGinnis) Inman. She graduated high school and then earned her bachelor’s degree from Morningside College in 1965.
She was united in marriage to John Kounas on Jan. 28, 1962, in Sioux City. Karen started her career as a medical technologist at Mercy and worked her way up to Director Network Operations. She continued her career at Mercy for over 50 years.
Karen was an excellent quilter, winning several awards locally and nationally. If there was ever a way or opportunity to give back to the community, Karen would. She was a member of the Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild, Sunshine Quilts, and attended support meetings at the Siouxland Cancer Center for people newly diagnosed with cancer. She was also a member of ASCP Board of Laboratory Medicine, a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, and belonged to Sunnybrook Church Tuesday Morning Bible Study. Karen was an avid Bridge player, and loved traveling and spending time with her grandkids.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, John Kounas of Sloan; children, Andrew (Michelle) Kounas of Fayetteville, N.C, Mary (Mike) Mieure of Raleigh, N.C., and Kristine (John) Radabaugh of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Mitchell, Jacqueline, Megan, Zachary, Matthew, Natalie, and Jared; half-brother, Harold Hanson; and several other half siblings.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center or to a charity of your choice.