Sioux City

Karen K. Juhl, 81, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Whispering Creek Retirement Community in Sioux City.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Faith United Presbyterian Church, with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel.

Karen Kay Juhl, the daughter of Theodore and Marjorie (Gill) Juhl, was born Aug. 18, 1938, in Sioux City. She graduated from East High School in 1956 and went on to attend Morningside College. Karen finished her degree in Botany at Iowa State. She then traveled to Guatemala to further her studies.

Karen taught ESL in Waterloo, Iowa, for three years and then at WITCC in Sioux City. She then went to work for the Sioux City School District as a teacher and a cook. She remained there for 18 years, retiring in 2001.

Karen was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, the Sierra Club, and the National Audubon Society. She liked cooking, catering, and all things environmental. Karen also enjoyed chronicling stories about her family.

Karen is survived by many wonderful cousins.