Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Sioux City

62, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Memorial service: July 5 at 10 a.m., George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. Visitation: July 5 at 9 a.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Karen K. (Kracke) Irwin
