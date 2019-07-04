Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Sioux City
62, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Memorial service: July 5 at 10 a.m., George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. Visitation: July 5 at 9 a.m., at the funeral home.
