Karen L. Boever
Sioux City
Karen L. Boever, 79, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Due to the coronavirus restriction, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Karen was born Aug. 6, 1940 in Sioux City; she was the daughter of Thad and Alycemae (Marousek) Jarrett. Karen grew up in Sioux City and attended Sioux City Schools.
On June 25, 1966, Karen married Boniface Boever in Sioux City. Boniface passed away on Nov. 20, 2012.
Karen was a cook at various restaurants in Sioux City; she owned and operated Harold's Bar, did day care and then worked at Super Value Food Store.
Karen was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and she loved to play bingo.
Survivors include her children, Stephanie Hames (Roger) of South Sioux City, Todd Boever (Heidi) of Overland Park, Kan., Jason Boever (Tracy) of Sioux City, and Missy Thelen (Chris) of Vermillion, S.D.; her brothers and sisters, Sandra Duffey (Leonard) of Springfield, Mo., Paul Jarrett of Des Moines, Iowa, Donna Sneed of Tennessee, Patricia Stiles of Des Moines, and Dennis Jarrett of Missoula, Mont.; nine grandchildren, Cole and Trevor Hames, Aiden and Alexa Boever, Jack and Cael Boever, Drew, Dylan and Grace Thelen.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Boniface; and a brother Duane Jarrett.
