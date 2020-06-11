× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Karen L. Pick

Le Mars, Iowa

Karen L. Pick, 78, of Le Mars passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.

Services with social distancing will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Rev. Chris Meier of St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Merrill, Iowa. Visitation with social distancing will begin at 2 p.m. today at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home. The family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the funeral home prior to the service on Friday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com

Karen LaVay Trometer was born on April 11, 1942, the daughter of Edward and Martha (Schmid) Trometer. She was educated in rural Merrill schools prior to graduating from Le Mars High School in 1960. Following her education, Karen worked as a scribe with a pathologist in Sioux City, Iowa.