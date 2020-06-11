Karen L. Pick
Le Mars, Iowa
Karen L. Pick, 78, of Le Mars passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.
Services with social distancing will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Rev. Chris Meier of St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Merrill, Iowa. Visitation with social distancing will begin at 2 p.m. today at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home. The family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the funeral home prior to the service on Friday. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com
Karen LaVay Trometer was born on April 11, 1942, the daughter of Edward and Martha (Schmid) Trometer. She was educated in rural Merrill schools prior to graduating from Le Mars High School in 1960. Following her education, Karen worked as a scribe with a pathologist in Sioux City, Iowa.
On Nov. 21, 1962, Karen and Robert Pick were united in marriage at St. James Catholic Church in Le Mars. She took a position with Aalfs Manufacturing in Le Mars. When McDonald's Restaurant opened in Le Mars, Karen became the morning manager. She was the first one there each week day for over 30 years before she retired. Karen became a resident at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in January of 2018.
Karen was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. She and Bob attended Saturday evening services before going out on 'Dinner Dates.' She was an avid Le Mars Bulldogs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She rarely missed a sporting or music event for her children and grandchildren. They enjoyed camping at Okoboji and traveling to Iowa City for Hawkeye football games as well as traveling throughout the United States. When there was free time, Karen volunteered at St. John's Lutheran Church and Kissinger Elementary in Merrill. Known for her sweet tooth, she always had room for ice cream.
Karen, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Robert Pick; a son, Bradley Pick and his wife, Kaylyn; a daughter, Michele Berkenpas and her husband, Tom all of Le Mars; and a daughter, Stacie Akkerman and her husband, Todd of Sioux Falls, S.D.; grandchildren, Channing, Payton, Alexandra, and Ellaina Pick, Cole, Brook and Evan Berkenpas, Carter and Emily Akkerman; a sister, Eileen Kolker of Merrill; a brother and his wife, Ivan and Marilyn Trometer of Willis, Texas; a brother, Willard Trometer of Fenton, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Joan Trometer of Rochester, Minn., Rosie Pick of Le Mars and Sandra Pick of Correctionville, Iowa; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Avon (Eldon) Barnes and Delores (Marvin) Vanderham; brothers, Milton, Merlin (Dolores), George and Eldon 'Eldie'; a sister-in-law, Gloria Trometer; and a brother-in-law, Melvin Kolker.
