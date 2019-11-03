Sioux City
Karen Lea Wall, 73, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, at a local hospital.
Celebration of life service will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Karen was born Nov. 14, 1945, to Milo and Catherine (White) Blomberg in Sioux Falls, S.D. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City, and received her Masters in Behavioral Health from the University of South Dakota in 1994. Karen spent many years working in retail, followed by Jackson Recovery Center and lastly, at Associates for Psychological Services.
Karen married Gary Wall on Dec. 27, 1961, and together they raised their two sons, Terry and Brent, in Sioux City. Karen enjoyed participating in rodeos with her family and was an avid quilter. She loved participating in quilting bees and made many beautiful quilts and craft items.
Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Gary; her sons, Terry (Debra) and Brent (Raelyn); four grandchildren, Dustin, Cody, Garrett and Casey; and four great-grandchildren, Ashton, Alexis, Adrienne, and Audrey.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents.