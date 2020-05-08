× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karen Linscott-Stearns

Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., formerly Sioux City

Karen Linscott-Stearns, 79, of Ft. Lauderdale, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Born on Dec. 6, 1940, to Ray and Bonnie Davis in Sioux City, Karen graduated from Central High School (Castle on the Hill). She would wed Burt Linscott on Oct. 2, 1959. To this union four children were born, Terry, Sherryl, Jeffrey and Timothy.

Burt would pass away on June 30, 2009. Karen would marry Phil Stearns in 2011 and the two re-located to Ft. Lauderdale.

She is survived by her husband, Phil; children, Terry (Lorena) of David City, Neb., Sherryl of Norfolk, Neb., Jeff (Trish) of Omaha, and Timothy (Debra) of Fairbury, Neb.; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Bonnie Davis; siblings, Richard and Rita; husband, Burt; sister, Kay; and granddaughter, Erin.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Linscott-Stearns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.