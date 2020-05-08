Karen Linscott-Stearns
Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., formerly Sioux City
Karen Linscott-Stearns, 79, of Ft. Lauderdale, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Born on Dec. 6, 1940, to Ray and Bonnie Davis in Sioux City, Karen graduated from Central High School (Castle on the Hill). She would wed Burt Linscott on Oct. 2, 1959. To this union four children were born, Terry, Sherryl, Jeffrey and Timothy.
Burt would pass away on June 30, 2009. Karen would marry Phil Stearns in 2011 and the two re-located to Ft. Lauderdale.
She is survived by her husband, Phil; children, Terry (Lorena) of David City, Neb., Sherryl of Norfolk, Neb., Jeff (Trish) of Omaha, and Timothy (Debra) of Fairbury, Neb.; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Bonnie Davis; siblings, Richard and Rita; husband, Burt; sister, Kay; and granddaughter, Erin.
