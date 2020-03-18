Karen M. Tague
Sioux City
Karen M. Tague, 64, passed away the morning of Friday, March 13, 2020, in Sioux City after a sudden illness.
A private graveside service with family and close friends will be held on Saturday, March 28, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. If desired, memorials can be directed to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland.
Karen was born on Nov. 12, 1955, in Sioux City to Roman and Gladys (Rasmussen) Haster. She grew up on the north side of Sioux City and graduated from Sioux City North High School in 1974. She married Lindell Tague on Oct. 7, 1978. She worked for a variety of businesses around Sioux City, including Walgreens, IBP, and Terra Industries. She was able to enjoy the last five years traveling and enjoying retirement with her husband and family. They particularly enjoyed spending time on the water fishing for walleyes, perch, and whatever else was biting.
Karen was an avid quilter, cribbage player, and Hawkeye fan. Her love for cribbage paid off when she was recently dealt a perfect 29-point hand. Similarly, Karen angled a 28-inch walleye during one of her family's annual fishing trips to northwestern Ontario. Countless weekends and nights were spent in Iowa City rooting on the Iowa Hawkeyes with her family. Karen leaves behind dozens of hand-crafted quilts which will be treasured by her loved ones in remembrance of her. She will be remembered by most for her beautiful outgoing personality. She was always quick with a hug and a laugh.
She is survived by her husband, Lindell; sons, Marshall (Abby) Tague of North Liberty, Iowa, Colin (Kara) Tague of Sergeant Bluff, and Myles (Sarah) Tague of Victoria, Minn.; grandchildren, Ava, Ellie, and Pearl (children of Marshall and Abby), Theo, Nora, and Mitchell (children of Colin and Kara), and Rory and Sylvie (children of Myles and Sarah); siblings, Don Haster, David Haster, and Katherine Hartman; and beloved nephew, Duane Blassl.
She was preceded in death by her parents.