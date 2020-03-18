Karen M. Tague

Sioux City

Karen M. Tague, 64, passed away the morning of Friday, March 13, 2020, in Sioux City after a sudden illness.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A private graveside service with family and close friends will be held on Saturday, March 28, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. If desired, memorials can be directed to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland.

Karen was born on Nov. 12, 1955, in Sioux City to Roman and Gladys (Rasmussen) Haster. She grew up on the north side of Sioux City and graduated from Sioux City North High School in 1974. She married Lindell Tague on Oct. 7, 1978. She worked for a variety of businesses around Sioux City, including Walgreens, IBP, and Terra Industries. She was able to enjoy the last five years traveling and enjoying retirement with her husband and family. They particularly enjoyed spending time on the water fishing for walleyes, perch, and whatever else was biting.