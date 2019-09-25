Sioux City
Karen Marie Clatterbuck, 97, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at a local nursing home.
Services will be noon Thursday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Karen Marie Clatterbuck was born Sept. 17, 1922, in Wagner, S.D. She was the daughter of Jens and Kristina Nielson. She lived on a farm with her father and two brothers. Her mother passed away when she was only five-years-old. She graduated from Wagner High School in 1940. After graduation, she attended St. Paul Bible Institute. She later came to Sioux City and went to National Business Training School. Her first job was in the office of Swift & Co.
On Dec. 18, 1948, she was married to Willard B. Johnson, who passed away on Dec. 27, 1950. His son, Douglas Johnson, was only one-year-old at that time. She always loved to travel. Her father and young son went with her on an ocean voyage to Denmark to meet all the family that had not come to the U.S. They spent 11 weeks on this trip which was taken in 1954.
On June 15, 1963, she was married to Lyle Clatterbuck, who passed away on Sept. 18, 2000. During her years she worked in several offices. Her last office work was at Terra Chemical International in the accounting office. After 16 years, she retired from there on Aug. 30, 1983.
You have free articles remaining.
She was an active member of the Southern Hills Baptist Church since 1968.
She is survived by her son, Douglas B. Johnson and his wife, Jeanne; a stepdaughter, Pamela Sydow and her family; and several nieces and nephews and their children. There are many family members still living in Denmark.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jens and Kristina Nielsen; brothers, Dennis Nielsen and George Nielsen; and both husbands, Willard B. Johnson and Lyle K. Clatterbuck.
The family suggests that memorials be made to Southern Hills Baptist Church here in Sioux City.
To send flowers to the family of Karen Clatterbuck, please visit Tribute Store.