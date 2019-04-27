Walthill, Neb.
67, died Friday, April 26, 2019. Service: April 29 at 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Walthill. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: April 28 from 5-7 p.m., at the church. Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home, Pender, Neb.
