Karl Schnepf

Le Mars, Iowa
Karl "Dutch" Schnepf, 83, of Le Mars, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Brentwood Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars, following a brave battle with COPD.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Wasmer Post 241. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Karl John Schnepf was born on June 23, 1935, in Le Mars, the son of George and Elvira (Alesch) Schnepf. He was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph's Catholic School in Le Mars.
Karl married Joan Wheeler on Sept. 5, 1959. He farmed and was a supervisor at Harker's Meats for 25 years. After retirement, he drove a school bus for Le Mars Community Schools for 12 years. Karl often referred to driving the bus as the best job ever. He served with Company K, Iowa National Guard for seven years, leaving as supply sergeant for the company.
Karl was a devoted husband and father. His family recalls his love of gardening, fishing, taking pleasure in driving the school bus, interest in world affairs, and hosting the many Japanese students. Karl was an avid Iowa State Cyclone fan and took great pride in seeing his four children graduate from Iowa State University. He loved music and enjoyed listening to his daughter, Julie, sing as well as his singing in the choirs at St. James and St. Joseph Churches for more than 40 years. Karl was also the father of three Eagle Scouts.
Grateful to have shared his life is his wife of 59 years, Joan of Le Mars; four children and their spouses and families, Chris and Ana Schnepf, Leo, Maria and Sofi of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, George and Nancy Schnepf, Carly, Alec, Josh and Matt of Sartell, Minn., Joe and Maggie Schnepf, Georgia and Jack of Seattle, Wash., and Julie and Joe Hlas, Liz, Michael and William of Sioux City; sisters-in-law, Dixie Engel of Le Mars, and Maxine Schnepf of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Georgia Schnepf, Margaret Flinn and Paula Uhrig; a brother, John Schnepf; brothers-in-law, Bill Engel, Larry Flinn, Dr. Robert Uhrig; and his father and mother-in-law, Jess and Laura Wheeler.
Memorials in Dutch's name may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland or All Saints Catholic Parish.