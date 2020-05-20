× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Karlee M. Simonsen

Lawton, Iowa

Karlee Marie Simonsen, 9 months old, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Karlee was born on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, to Carl and Krystal (Askvig) Simonsen of Lawton. At 7 weeks old, Karlee was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Karlee loved being around her brother, Blake, and her sister, Kaelynn. She loved their energy, the attention from them and their playfulness with her.

Kaelynn was a mother hen. She was constantly making sure Karlee had a pacifier, blankets and toys. Blake could just look at Karlee and she would be full of smiles and giggles. She has brought so much joy and happiness to everyone that has known Karlee. Her bravery, strength, and resilience has touched so many people in her short 9 months of life.

Karlee is survived by her parents; her brother, Blake; her sister, Kaelynn; paternal grandparents, Jeff and Annie Simonsen; and maternal grandfather, Roger Askvig of Quimby, Iowa.

Karlee was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Karen Askvig.

