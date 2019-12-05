Sioux Center, Iowa

Karleen Smits, 84, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Sioux Center Health in Sioux Center.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Maurice Reformed Church in Maurice, Iowa, with Rev. Ross Hoekstra officiating. Burial will follow at Sherman Township Cemetery near Maurice. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. with family present at the Memorial Funeral Home of Sioux Center.

Karleen Smits was born Jan. 8, 1935, in rural Sioux Center, the daughter of Mince and Nellie (Steenhoven) Toering. Her family moved to Hospers, Iowa, when she was a young child. She attended Hospers Christian School and was a member of the First Christian Reformed Church of Hospers.

On Feb. 10, 1956, Karleen married John Smits at the First Christian Reformed Church in Hospers. They made their home on a farm near Maurice. Along with farming and caring for her family she cleaned homes for people in the Sioux Center area for many years. John died on Jan. 16, 1997. Later that year, Karleen moved to Sioux Center.