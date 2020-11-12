KarLynn K. Eslick

Sioux City

KarLynn Kay Eslick, 56, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D., after seven plus years of fighting lung cancer.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Home. Burial will be in Eastview Cemetery, Allen, Neb. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A future celebration of life is being planned for summer 2021. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

KarLynn came into this world on Sept. 23, 1964, with a fierce competitive spirit. Born to Art and Pharyce (Linafelter) Eslick, little did they know what an impact their first born would have on their lives. They were her biggest fans and chased after her to many softball, volleyball and basketball games, and even those long and boring track meets, with her little brother and sister grumpily along for the ride.