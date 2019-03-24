Le Mars, Iowa
Karolyn A. Freking, 78, of Le Mars, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Brentwood Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Parish- St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Le Mars. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. today, with the family present at 4 p.m., a rosary at 4 p.m., and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume one hour prior to Mass on Monday, at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Karolyn Ann Freking was born on July 5, 1940, in Cherokee, Iowa, the daughter of LeRoy and Alice (Novenski) Kummerfeld. She was raised in Sutherland, Iowa, graduating from Sutherland High School in 1958. In 1962, she graduated from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, Iowa, where she majored in home economics.
On June 28, 1962, Karolyn and Larry Freking were united in marriage at Sutherland. They made their home in Le Mars. She taught at St. Catherine’s Catholic School in Oyens, Iowa, and adult education classes in cooking and sewing until the arrival of their children. Her expertise in the kitchen and gracious manner as a hostess were well known and contributed greatly to the success of the family business.
Karolyn was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Le Mars, taught CCD and volunteered at Gehlen Catholic School. She loved to cook and experiment with new recipes. She was an avid reader and volunteered her time with many local organizations. She and Larry belonged to several card clubs. They were able to travel extensively throughout the United States and the world but Karolyn’s favorite spot of all was the deck of their cabin on Lake Okoboji.
Grateful to have shared her life is her husband of 56 years, Larry Freking of Le Mars; a son and his wife, Steve and Lauri Freking of West Des Moines, Iowa; a daughter, Judy Freking of Le Mars; eight grandchildren, Jordan (JC Reyna), Solomon, Roman, Elijah, Virginia, Benjamin, Maya and Jack; two brothers and their wives, Dick (Gail) Kummerfeld of Rockwell City, Iowa, and Chuck (Lila) Kummerfeld of Sutherland; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ron Uhrich of Sheldon, Iowa, Colleen Ortmann of Windom, Minn., Jim (Sally) Freking of Le Mars, Pat Wurth of Marcus, Iowa, and Carol Freking of Topeka, Kan.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Le Roy; a sister, Kathy Uhrich; and a brother, Kenny.
Memorials may be directed to All Saints Catholic Parish or Gehlen Catholic Schools.