Le Mars, Iowa

78, died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Service: March 25 at 10:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church, Le Mars. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: March 24 at 2 p.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.

the life of: Karolyn A. Freking
