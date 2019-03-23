Le Mars, Iowa
78, died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Service: March 25 at 10:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church, Le Mars. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: March 24 at 2 p.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.
78, died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Service: March 25 at 10:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church, Le Mars. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: March 24 at 2 p.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.