Karroll Carson

Sioux City

Karroll M. Carson, 96, of Sioux City, passed away on March 1, 2020 at a local hospital.

A family memorial service will be at a later date at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Karroll was born on May 17, 1923, in Cherokee, Iowa, the son of Lester and Grace (Powell) Carson. He graduated from Morningside College in 1952 with a degree in business. He serving in World War II with the 13th Army Air Corps. He was deployed to the South Pacific and honorably discharged November 1945.

He was united in marriage on Aug. 21, 1942, at Redeemer Lutheran Church to Helen Rose Johnson and through his union was blessed with three sons, Larry, Jim and Chuck. Karroll spent many years in office management and sales in the insurance field.

He and Helen loved to travel and enjoyed ballroom, square and round dancing and spent more than 50 years traveling across the United States with their passion for it.

Survivors include his wife of 77 years, Helen; two sons, James (Deb) Carson Sioux City, and Charles (Linda) Carson Dakota City; a sister, Alberta Richmann of Onawa, Iowa; and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Larry Carson; and a stepfather, Albert Seel.

