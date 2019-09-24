Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Katherine “Kathy” T. Pappas, 86, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Luke Melakrinos officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. today, with a Trisagion beginning at 6 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Kathy was born on Nov. 14, 1932, in St. Joseph, Mo., to Tom G. and Martha (Politz) Athens. She received her education in St. Joseph Public Schools, and attended St. Joseph Junior College. She married Theodore "Ted" Pappas on Aug. 16, 1959, in St. Joseph, Mo. Once married, the couple moved to Sioux City. Kathy was a tutor and teacher’s assistant in English 2nd Language until her retirement.
Kathy was an avid reader, loved cats and dogs, enjoyed complicated crossword and word-find puzzles, along with being an Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball fan, tennis fan, and a Chicago Cubs baseball fan. Kathy found her greatest joy in her grandkids, including attending their sporting events and many activities. She was a proud member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Sioux City. Kathy was a past member of the Daughters of Penelope, Milofolos, and Sioux City Retired Instructional Aides.
Kathy is survived by her son, Nick and Nancy Pappas of McLean, Va.; daughter, Mary Kay Oostendorp of Cedar Rapids; and grandchildren, Alexandra, Olivia, Maci, Jay, and Jake.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted in 2004; and brother, George Athens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in Kathy’s name to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
