Sioux City
Katherine E. "Kay" Byrne, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Westwood Specialty Care.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The Rev. Luke Melakrinos will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m.. and a Trisagion service at 7 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Kay was born on Jan. 7, 1927, in Sioux City, the daughter of George and Jeannette (Spanos) Paulos. Kay grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School.
On May 7, 1947, Kay married Donald "Bud" Byrne in Sioux City. He passed away on March 30, 1992 in Sioux City. Kay was a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone for many years. She also worked at the YWCA and Mary Tregelia Community Center.
Kay was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Survivors include her children, Karen Sowienski (Stan), Craig Byrne (Jan), and Lisa Barker (Charlie), all of Sioux City; 11 grandchildren, Kara, Talon, Kelli, Shannon, Molli, Ryan, Patrick, Justin, Blake, Bobby and Allison; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a very close friend, Arlene "Arzy" Blades.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; son, Jeff; daughter, Jana; brother, Tom Paulos; and two sisters, Mary Mann and Betty Edison.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Westwood for the excellent care given to Kay.