Katherine May Johnson
Sioux City
Katherine May Johnson, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Calvary Lutheran Church. Pastor Trevor Freudenburg will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Katherine was born on Feb. 2, 1944, in Sioux City to Theodore and Hilda (Jennings) Porsch. She attended Hinton Schools and was a resident of Sioux City for her entire life. On Jan. 18, 1964, she married Claire "Marty" Johnson in Sioux City.
She worked on the assembly line for Zenith and at the deli for IGA before moving on to work at Jolly Time Popcorn Company, where she worked for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Siouxland Center for Active Generations and often ushered for the Sioux City Community Theatre when they held shows. She was a dedicated member of Calvary Lutheran Church for many years, and served the church in many facets throughout those years.
In her free time, Katherine loved to dance -- line dance, tap dance, ballroom dance -- you name it. She also loved going to any races, especially to watch her boys compete. Katherine loved attending any and all activities that her family members and friends were involved in. She was a very active woman, who enjoyed taking walks and traveling to see new places.
She is survived by her children, Marvin Johnson (Dena) of Derby, Kan., Shaun Johnson of Sioux City, Bill Johnson (Shawn) of Raymore, Mo., and Bob Johnson (Becky) of Sioux City; grandchildren, Sadie Fletcher (Adam) of Parkville, Mo., and Alea Suing (Tim) of Sioux City; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Grady, Ellie, and two more on the way; and her close friend, Bill Flory.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claire Johnson in 2015; a sister; and three brothers.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.