Katherine May Johnson

Sioux City

Katherine May Johnson, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Calvary Lutheran Church. Pastor Trevor Freudenburg will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Katherine was born on Feb. 2, 1944, in Sioux City to Theodore and Hilda (Jennings) Porsch. She attended Hinton Schools and was a resident of Sioux City for her entire life. On Jan. 18, 1964, she married Claire "Marty" Johnson in Sioux City.

She worked on the assembly line for Zenith and at the deli for IGA before moving on to work at Jolly Time Popcorn Company, where she worked for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Siouxland Center for Active Generations and often ushered for the Sioux City Community Theatre when they held shows. She was a dedicated member of Calvary Lutheran Church for many years, and served the church in many facets throughout those years.