Eagle Grove, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Katherine Ruby (Clair) Lunda, 79; of Eagle Grove, formerly of Sioux City, lost her battle with Parkinson’s disease Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove. Condolences may be sent to www.foustfh.com.
On Aug. 20, 1960, Kathy was united in marriage to Marlin Lunda in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Kathy enjoyed attending the congregation in Sioux City most of her life. She also liked attending while they wintered in Tucson, Ariz., and currently in Clarion, Iowa. Kathy and her family enjoyed attending several conventions throughout the United States.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Marlin Lunda; son, Robert Lunda; and sister Sherry Banwell (Leigh), all of Eagle Grove.
Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.