Kathleen Ann Spohr
Sloan, Iowa
Kathleen Ann Spohr, 55, of Sloan, suddenly passed away on Monday, March, 9, 2020.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Salix, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m., and vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Services of Sergeant Bluff.
Kathy, the daughter of Vern and Elaine Diers, was raised in Gretna, Neb., along with four siblings. Kathy graduated from Gretna High School before continuing her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Kathy married her husband, Steve Spohr, in 1988. They were married for 31 years. Her biggest blessing was being a mother to her three children, Nick, Josh, and Sarah.
Kathy's love and compassion touched the lives of many. She would always put the needs of others before her own, and she will be truly missed.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Steve Spohr of Sloan; children, Nick (Ally) Spohr of Dows, Iowa, Josh Spohr and Sarah Spohr, both of Sloan; her mother, Elaine Diers of Albuquerque, N.M.; siblings, Robert Diers of Albuquerque, Beth (Rob) Buehner of Eustis Neb., Chris (Norma) Diers of Chicago, as well as parents-in-law, Chuck and Marilyn Spohr of Weeping Water, Neb.; sisters-in-law, Karen (Larry) Haveman of Sloan, Deb (Wayne) Haveman of Schubert, Neb.; brothers-in-law, Mike (Linda) of Dakota Dunes, and David (Lori) Spohr of Murdock, Neb. She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, as well as 14 great nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Lavern Diers; and sister, Linda Diers.