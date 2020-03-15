Kathleen Ann Spohr

Sloan, Iowa

Kathleen Ann Spohr, 55, of Sloan, suddenly passed away on Monday, March, 9, 2020.

Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Salix, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m., and vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Services of Sergeant Bluff.

Kathy, the daughter of Vern and Elaine Diers, was raised in Gretna, Neb., along with four siblings. Kathy graduated from Gretna High School before continuing her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Kathy married her husband, Steve Spohr, in 1988. They were married for 31 years. Her biggest blessing was being a mother to her three children, Nick, Josh, and Sarah.

Kathy's love and compassion touched the lives of many. She would always put the needs of others before her own, and she will be truly missed.