Kathleen D. Considine

Sergeant Bluff

Kathleen "Kathy" D. Considine, 68, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at a local hospital.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Parish- St. Michael Church, with the Rev. Peter Nguyen, celebrant. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Kathy was born on April 5, 1951, in Sioux City, second of five children of Virgil and Marian (Hindman) Considine. She graduated from Central High School. She became a nurse and traveled widely where she worked nights in the intensive care unit.

She loved crafts, sewing, flower and vegetable gardening, and bird watching.

Those left to honor her memory are her sister, Barb; brothers, Bob and Pat (Jill); sister-in-law, Patty; and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom; and nieces, Kristin and Veronica.