Sioux City
Kathleen E. "Kate" Ritchie, 69, of Sioux City, died Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mater Dei Parish, Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Kate was born on May 2, 1949, in Alexandria, Va., the daughter of Bryce and Elizabeth (Shakley) Spence. She graduated from East High School in 1967.
Kate was a member of the Mater Dei Parish, and her faith was very important to her. She worked hard, loved much and didn't take things in life too serious. Each moment in life was a blessing to her. Kate's quick wit and legendary one-liners brought laughter to everyone who met her.
Kate is survived by her children, Heidi Hill Stolpe, Jon (Julie) Stolpe and Brian Oja (Jamie); 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her brothers, Michael (Evelyn) Spence, Stephen (Connie) Spence, Richard "Lan" Spence and Paul (Debbie) Spence; and her sisters, Anne (Donald) Kovacs and Stormy (Kevin) Poss.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Steven; her parents; and her twin brothers, Kevin and Kirk Spence.