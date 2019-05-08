Kathleen Harder-Jenness

Sioux City
Kathleen "Kay" M. Harder-Jenness, 74, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at a local care facility.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Silver Ridge Cemetery, Ponca, Neb.
Kathleen Mary Harder was born on May 17, 1944, in Sioux City, the daughter of Theodore and Hazel (Pederson) Harder. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School in 1963. Kay worked for the Junior League in the Discovery Shop for more than two decades. She was a very friendly person and always had a smile and a kind word.
She is survived by her brother, James Harder of Moville, Iowa; a niece, Julie (Phil) Bride of North Liberty, Iowa; a nephew, Mike (Kenzie) Harder of Norwalk, Iowa; grandnieces, Sophia, Elena and Lauren; and a grandnephew, Aidan.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, John.