Kathleen J. Gilbert

Sioux City

Kathleen J. Gilbert, age 64, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel located at 1801 Morningside Ave, Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kathleen Joann Gilbert, the daughter of Lawrence and Lucille (Less) Gilbert was born on July 11, 1959, in Sioux City. She graduated from North High School in 1978.

She earned an AA in computers, she was an Advisor in Junior Achievement, active in church activities including teaching Sunday School, and she enjoyed family gatherings. She was a selfless person always ready to help others.

Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. Her dog, Shelby and cat, Sassy were her comforts. Her unique laugh and mousey sneeze will be missed the most by her family.

She is survived by her brothers: Jerry Gilbert, Tom Gilbert, Robert and Tracy Gilbert, Randy and Zena Von Hagel; sisters: Linda and Steve Johnson, Barb Hogan, Annette Friedrichsen; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Gilbert; and sister-in-law, Susie Gilbert.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be directed to the National Kidney Foundation https://www.kidney.org/.