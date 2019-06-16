Sioux City
81, died Friday, June 14, 2019. Service: June 19 at 10:30 a.m., Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Church. Visitation: June 18 from 4 to 7 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
81, died Friday, June 14, 2019. Service: June 19 at 10:30 a.m., Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Church. Visitation: June 18 from 4 to 7 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.