Sioux City

81, died Friday, June 14, 2019.  Service:  June 19 at 10:30 a.m., Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Church.  Visitation:  June 18 from 4 to 7 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

the life of: Kathleen J. 'Kathy' Hansen
