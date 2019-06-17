Sioux City
Kathleen J. "Kathy" Hansen, 81, of Sioux City, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Westwood Nursing and Rehab in Sioux City.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a parish vigil at 7 p.m., at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.
Kathleen J. "Kathy" Lewis, the daughter of Henry and Jane (McGinty) Lewis, was born March 30, 1938, in Denver, Colo. She graduated from high school in Colorado and went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in Ft. Morgan, Colo.
On May 23, 1965, Kathy was united in marriage with Bruce M. Hansen. The couple moved to Sioux City in 1967. Kathy was employed as a nurse’s aide at Siouxland Residential Services for over 20 years. Bruce died Oct. 26, 2003.
Kathy was a very active member of Immaculate Conception Church, the Altar Society, and was a Girl Scout Leader. She volunteered at the battered women’s shelter, the soup kitchen, and Trinity Heights.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Carla Hansen of Sioux City; seven grandchildren, Andrew Hansen, Leah Hansen, Ryan Hansen, Brandon Hughes, Brittney Hughes, Summer Hicks, and Autumn Hansen; seven great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Martin Hansen; and a brother, Joe Lewis.