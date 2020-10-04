Kathleen Marie Price

Sioux City

Kathleen Marie Price, 60, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Kathleen (Kathy) Marie Price was born to Meryl Price and Mary Alice Beckman on Feb. 12, 1960, in Cherokee, Iowa. She was raised by her aunt and uncle, Betty and Arnie Beckman of Nebraska City, Neb. She grew up in the communities of Carroll, Sioux City and Nebraska City.

She was very proud to be selected to plant a tree in Nebraska City's Arboretum. She attended high school in South Sioux City, where she achieved high academic marks.

Kathy, as she was better known as, was married to Robert Dondlinger and then separated. Kathy had two children, Luke and Leah.

Kathy enjoyed long walks, cooking, baking, calligraphy, interior designing and writing. Kathy made an impact on a number of people's lives in the community through her outreach work at Friendship House as well as the many people she has met along her life journey.