Sioux City

Kathleen Ruth Casper, 78, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Touchstone Healthcare in Sioux City.

The private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Kathleen was born Dec. 19, 1941, in Sioux City and lived her entire life in the Sioux City area. She enjoyed her family and loved her crafts and doing puzzles.

Kathleen is survived by two grandsons, Eric Poeckes and Anthony Poeckes; and her son-in-law, Edward Poeckes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Judean Casper; her daughter, Kasandra Poeckes; and her sister, Jan.

