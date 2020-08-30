Kathryn A. DeLaughter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kathryn A. 'Kay' DeLaughter

Dakota Dunes

Kathryn A. “Kay” DeLaughter, 68, of Dakota Dunes, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta in Dakota Dunes. Burial will be in McCook Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Kay was born the daughter of Donald and Mary Lou (Gulick) McKinney on Sept. 17, 1951, in Greencastle, Ind. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1969 and attended Wayne State College.

Kay married Donald DeLaughter on May 12, 1973, in South Sioux City. They made their home in South Sioux City, where they raised their family until moving to Dakota Dunes in 2002. Kay worked for Sioux City Bolt for over 30 years until her retirement in 2019.

Kay's pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. She and Don raised their children with a passion for the outdoors, spending countless days camping, fishing, and boating with their kids on the river.