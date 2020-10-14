Kathryn K. Holverson

Moorhead, Iowa

Kathryn Kay “Kathy” (Hinkel) Holverson, 74, of Moorhead, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Dunlap Care Center in Dunlap, Iowa.

Private family services will be held at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa, with Darren C.E. Goslar officiating. Burial will be in Spring Valley Cemetery, Moorhead. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Kathy, the youngest daughter of Donald “Bus” and Opal (Laidler) Hinkel, was born in Pisgah, Iowa, on Nov. 13, 1945.

She married Clayton “Butch” Holverson on August 16, 1964, in Moorhead, Iowa. To this union, two children were born, Heidi and Reid. Butch passed away in 2008.

Kathy attended Moorhead Public Schools through the 11th grade and was a member of the first graduating class of East Monona, graduating in 1963. Kathy served as state president of the FHA organization 1962-63 and enjoyed traveling that went with her office. She attended Iowa State University at Ames for one year.