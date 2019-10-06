Sioux City
Kathryn Ruth Frantz, 94, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 5 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The Rev. Jay Denne will officiate. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Kathryn was born Aug. 7, 1925, in Elkhorn Township, Plymouth County, Iowa, to Frank and Magdalena (Peters) Speckman. She graduated from Leeds High school in 1943. She then attended Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing for her Registered Nurse education. Kathryn served in the U.S. Army as part of the Nurses Corp. On July 12, 1947, Kathryn married John Sexe Frantz in Sioux City. To this union, a son and a daughter were born.
Kathryn worked as a Registered Nurse in the pharmacy at St. Luke’s Lutheran Hospital in Sioux City for 43 years. She was a member of the American Nurses Association, St. Luke’s Nurses Alumnae, the Retired Nurses Association, Auxiliary of Nordic Male Chorus, and served as a volunteer at St. Luke’s Lutheran Hospital. Kathryn was a devout member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. She served on the calling committee for new minister, Jay Denne. She was previously a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Leeds and a Sunday school teacher.
Kathryn enjoyed activities with her family and social events. She was devoted to her husband, kids, family, and her friends. She was also a member of the Red Hat Club and a book club.
Those left to honor her memory are her daughter, Jana L. Phillips of Ankeny, Iowa; son, John E. Frantz of Grafton, Wis.; grandchildren, Amy W. Willcockson, Scott M. Phillips and Elizabeth G. Sweet; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin John Phillips, Charlotte Rose Phillips, and John Goddard Sweet.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Marcille Louise (Speckman) Utech; and brother, Raymond Herman Speckman.
Memorial donations can be directed to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
