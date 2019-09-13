Phoenix, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Kathy Anne Cooper, 64, of Phoenix, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, after a year long battle with cancer. Kathy was surrounded by her family at the time of her death.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Kathy was born on May 11, 1955, in Sioux City, daughter of Bernard "Beanie" and Ruby Cooper. Kathy attended St. Cecilia Grade School in Algona, Iowa. Her family moved to Sioux City, where she graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1973. She earned her undergraduate degree in nursing from the University of South Dakota.
Kathy lived most of her adult life in Ashland, Ore. in a 30 plus year career as a registered nurse focusing on kidney dialysis. She loved her role as a mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her four children, Joe Ross of Omaha, Jessica Ross of Phoenix, Ben Ross of Phoenix, and Jordan Resch of Austin, Texas; her grandchildren, Jaya and Naomi; her mother, Ruby Cooper of Sioux City; and her brothers and sisters, Mike (Sandy) Cooper of Sun City West, Ariz., Pat (Anita) Cooper of Eden Prairie, Min., Tim (Peggy) Cooper of Eagle, Idaho, Mary (Nick) Merrigan of Vermillion, S.D., Linda Cooper of Omaha, and Chris (Craig) Johnson of Vermilion; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Bernard "Beanie" Cooper; and her brothers, Gary, John and Tom.
