Kathy Koerselman

Sioux Center, Iowa

Kathy Koerselman, 70, of Sioux Center, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Sioux Center Health.

Private services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Reformed Church in Sioux Center, with Rev. Dr. Travis Else officiating. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Livestream will be available on the church website (frcsc.org), channel 77, and on Facebook Live. Public visitation with family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Kathleen Alice (Vermeer) Koerselman was born on April 10, 1950, in Orange City, Iowa, the daughter of Andrew and Charlotte (Mieras) Vermeer. She grew up in Sioux Center and later graduated from Sioux Center High School in 1968. Kathy went on to receive her BA in elementary education from Iowa State in 1972.

On Aug. 21, 1971, she was united in marriage to John Koerselman at First Reformed Church in Sioux Center. The couple lived several places throughout their married life, such as Boone, Iowa, where Kathy taught second grade, Lake Park, Iowa, where she managed and taught preschool. They then moved back to Sioux Center, and Kathy was a stay-at-home mom for 18 years and later a volunteer coordinator for Sioux Center Community Schools.