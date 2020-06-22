Kathy Koerselman
Sioux Center, Iowa
Kathy Koerselman, 70, of Sioux Center, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Sioux Center Health.
Private services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Reformed Church in Sioux Center, with Rev. Dr. Travis Else officiating. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Livestream will be available on the church website (frcsc.org), channel 77, and on Facebook Live. Public visitation with family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Kathleen Alice (Vermeer) Koerselman was born on April 10, 1950, in Orange City, Iowa, the daughter of Andrew and Charlotte (Mieras) Vermeer. She grew up in Sioux Center and later graduated from Sioux Center High School in 1968. Kathy went on to receive her BA in elementary education from Iowa State in 1972.
On Aug. 21, 1971, she was united in marriage to John Koerselman at First Reformed Church in Sioux Center. The couple lived several places throughout their married life, such as Boone, Iowa, where Kathy taught second grade, Lake Park, Iowa, where she managed and taught preschool. They then moved back to Sioux Center, and Kathy was a stay-at-home mom for 18 years and later a volunteer coordinator for Sioux Center Community Schools.
Kathy was an active member of First Reformed Church in Sioux Center most of her life, where she was an elder, choir member, Bible study Leader, and mentor for young mothers. She also taught and was an originating board member of the Sack Pack in Sioux Center. Her joy and caring touched many lives. She will be greatly missed.
Kathy is survived by her husband of almost 49 years, John Koerselman of Sioux Center; four children, Kerry Koerselman-Griess (Troy Griess) of Sioux Falls, S.D., Jill Suresh of Renton, Wash., Jeremy (Lisa) Koerselman of Sioux Center, and Kimberly (Ben) Gascoigne of Minneapolis; 10 grandchildren; her mother, Charlotte Vermeer; five siblings, Lee (Karla) Vermeer, Beth Kooiker, Cindy (Les) Cleveringa, Peggy (Steve) Mouw and Emily (Corey) Kleinhesselink; in-laws, Wayne Meerdink, Greg (Donna) Koerselman, Corky (Sherri) Koerselman, and Vivian (John) Koolstra; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Andrew Vermeer; two brothers-in-law, Dan Kooiker and Dale Koerselman; sister-in-law, Phyllis Meerdink; and father and mother-in-law, Cornie and Elizabeth Koerselman.
In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials be directed to Sioux Center Sack Pack.
