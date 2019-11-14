Kathy M. Petersen
Sioux Falls, S.D.; formerly of Alton, Iowa

Kathy Marie Lang Petersen, 65, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Alton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls surrounded by her loving family.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls with a luncheon to follow. Graveside Services will begin at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Visitation for Kathy will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 6 p.m. www.heritagesfsd.com

