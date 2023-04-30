Kay E. Wimmer

Kingsley, Iowa

Kay E. Wimmer, 82, of Kingsley passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her residence.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Michael Catholic Church, Kingsley. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Kay was born Aug. 17, 1940, rural Kingsley, the daughter of George C. And Lydia (Wetrosky) Lau. She grew up in the Kingsley area, graduating from Kingsley High School in 1958. Following that she worked at Aalfs Manufacturing in Sioux City. On July 10, 1971, she was united in marriage to James "Jim" Wimmer. They made their home in Kingsley, and Kay began working at Kingsley Nursing Home where she became the director of dietary service. She retired from that position in 2005. Kay was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

Kay is survived by her husband, James; and nieces, Monica Eldridge, and Lisa (Robert) Parrish, Amy (Jerry) Grubb, Jenny (Jeremy) Eickholt, Amber (Chris) Rawlins, and Sarah (Walter) Grimaldi; nephews, Randy (Amber) Eldridge and Mike (Tasha) Eldridge; and many more along with several cousins.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lydia Lau; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Wallace Eldridge; and nephew, Randall Eldridge.